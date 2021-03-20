Advertisement

Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum

Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.
Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.(Ft. Riley)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has finally completed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum and is set to open back up to the public in early 2022.

Fort Riley says it recently completed renovations to its museum complex buildings, which began in January of 2019. It said the buildings have updated lighting and technology, as well as redesigned display spaces. It said the project was funded by the U.S. Army Center of Military History and was done to ensure the preservation of the historic structure of the buildings. It said exhibit work is currently underway and will be installed later in the year. However, it said it plans to open the U.S. Calvary and 1st Infantry Division Museums early in 2022.

To be included in a new exhibit, Ft. Riley said it had to disassemble a World War II-era Jeep in order to get it in the building. It said once all of the Jeep is in the building, a team will reassemble it for a new World War II display.

A team at Ft. Riley had to disassemble a World War II-era Jeep in order to move it into the...
A team at Ft. Riley had to disassemble a World War II-era Jeep in order to move it into the renovated museum.(Ft. Riley)

According to the military base, the U.S. Calvary Museum was build in 1855 and was its first permanent building. From 1855 to 1890, it said the building was the bases’ hospital. In the mid-1890s the building was remodeled and additions were made to include a bell tower and new entrance. It said the building served as the garrison headquarters from the 1890s to 1947. In the 1970s, it said the building became the U.S. Calvary Museum, which recounts the history of the U.S. horse-mounted cavalry from its start in the American Revolution to the present day.

Ft. Riley said the 1st Infantry Division Museum building was built in the early 20th Century and served as offices, barracks and a library before it became a museum in 1996. It said the museum features exhibits and artifacts from the 1st Infantry Division’s beginning in 1917 to modern times.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development
Deal says city would report officer resigned voluntarily