Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has finally completed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum and is set to open back up to the public in early 2022.

Fort Riley says it recently completed renovations to its museum complex buildings, which began in January of 2019. It said the buildings have updated lighting and technology, as well as redesigned display spaces. It said the project was funded by the U.S. Army Center of Military History and was done to ensure the preservation of the historic structure of the buildings. It said exhibit work is currently underway and will be installed later in the year. However, it said it plans to open the U.S. Calvary and 1st Infantry Division Museums early in 2022.

To be included in a new exhibit, Ft. Riley said it had to disassemble a World War II-era Jeep in order to get it in the building. It said once all of the Jeep is in the building, a team will reassemble it for a new World War II display.

A team at Ft. Riley had to disassemble a World War II-era Jeep in order to move it into the renovated museum.

According to the military base, the U.S. Calvary Museum was build in 1855 and was its first permanent building. From 1855 to 1890, it said the building was the bases’ hospital. In the mid-1890s the building was remodeled and additions were made to include a bell tower and new entrance. It said the building served as the garrison headquarters from the 1890s to 1947. In the 1970s, it said the building became the U.S. Calvary Museum, which recounts the history of the U.S. horse-mounted cavalry from its start in the American Revolution to the present day.

Ft. Riley said the 1st Infantry Division Museum building was built in the early 20th Century and served as offices, barracks and a library before it became a museum in 1996. It said the museum features exhibits and artifacts from the 1st Infantry Division’s beginning in 1917 to modern times.

