Advertisement

Former Kansas insurance agent sentenced to probation, almost $86,000 in restitution

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Johnson Co. insurance agent has been sentenced to probation and a hefty restitution payment.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a former Johnson Co. insurance agent has been sentenced to 24 months of probation on insurance fraud charges and ordered to pay almost $86,000 in restitution.

According to Schmidt, Armond R. Peghee, 42, pleaded guilty in January in Johnson Co. District Court to one count of insurance fraud, one count of theft, one count of an unlawful act with a computer and three counts of identity theft. He said Peghee also agreed to pay $85,897.87 in restitution. He said Johnson Co. District Court Chief Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan sentenced Peghee to the terms of the plea agreement reached in January, and imposed an additional $5,000 fine.

AG Schmidt said an investigation by the Kansas Insurance Department found that Peghee was part of a fraudulent scheme where he submitted false applications for insurance policies for his customers without their knowledge. He said Peghee would get the commission for the sale, but the customers were unaware and premiums for said policies went unpaid. He said the policies were eventually canceled for nonpayment, but Peghee kept the commissions.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division in his office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a fatality crash leaving two people dead that...
TPD investigating a Saturday night fatal crash in North Topeka, leaving two dead
University of Kansas to stop requiring entrance exams
Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives past Iowa State forward Javan Johnson, right, during...
Jalen Wilson expected to play against USC
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, March 21, 2021
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 21, 2021
Caption
- clipped version
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who has impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many
Rossville community comes together to support someone who impacted so many