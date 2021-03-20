Driver loses control, ends up in Topeka field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver in Topeka lost control and ended up in a field on Saturday afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department says a driver lost control of their car on Saturday afternoon, March 20, and ended up in a field in East Topeka at SE 21st St. and Wittenberg Rd.

According to TPD, the driver did not seem to be intoxicated and was transported to an area hospital via AMR.

