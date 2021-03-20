Advertisement

Car of woman pronounced dead after Wichita EMS call sought

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for the car of a woman who was pronounced dead after EMS crews responded to a Wichita home and found that she had sustained serious injuries.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson’s 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis was spotted Saturday morning, hours after she died. Her cause of death has not been released.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said at least one window on the driver’s side is broken out.

Police said it has Kansas plates and a tag number of 834 NPD. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.

