Whitson gets pizza party as district tests food program

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at Whitson Elementary got a Friday pizza party with fresh-baked pizza from TPS Nutritional Services.

Normally when classes have pizza parties, the pizza is brought in from outside. Because of this, the students don’t eat the lunch the school provides them, resulting in lost reimbursement funds. Under the new program, the school would provide home-made pizzas, drinks and sides to classrooms.

Child nutritional specialist Chris Wagner says not only would this save the district money, it could save kids from potentially biting into a cold slice of pizza.

“The good thing about it is the pizza’s fresh... it’s not sitting there or nothing... and then they get that fresh pizza, the teacher can have a piece of pizza, and it also builds unity,” Wagner said. “It builds unity amongst the parents, amongst the teachers and amongst the students.”

The program is also being tested at Jardine Elementary.

