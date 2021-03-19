Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla announced she will not seek re-election in November.

De La Isla, who is celebrating her 45th birthday Friday, was elected mayor in 2017. She was the Democrats’ nominee for the 2nd Congressional Dist. seat in 2020, losing the election to Republican Jake LaTurner.

De La Isla said it has been a difficult year. She herself battled COVID-19, as the community coped with the various health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Before becoming mayor, De La Isla was elected in 2013 to the Topeka City Council, serving as Deputy Mayor in 2016.

“We are at a moment in time that we need a level of dedication and energy,” De La Isla said.

De La Isla said she will remain in Topeka. She does not have a definite plan for what she’ll do next, but responded with an emphatic “no” when asked if it would include politics.

De La Isla said she hopes the city will approve funding the housing trust fund before she leaves office. She also said she feels the city is in a good position for continuing recovery from the pandemic, and asked the public to support whomever the new mayor will be.

De La Isla declined to say who she might endorse to become the next mayor, but said the person needs to have humility.

“Anybody that’s a good leader understands that what they need to do is work in collaboration. Making a name for yourself or doing your own initiatives doesn’t get you anywhere,” she said. “They have to be a servant. They have to be willing to be outside of their comfort zone.”

City Council Member Spencer Duncan reacted to the news on Twitter, posting, “It’s been (an) honor serving alongside her, I look forward to continued work together in 2021. She has served Topeka nearly (a) decade as (an) elected official, know her service is not done, will just be different.”

De La Isla recalled work on a variety of large issues over the past several years, including Momentum 2022 and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. She thanked her friends, family, colleagues, and voters.

In 2010, she became Executive Director of Topeka Habitat for Humanity where she established the first office, the ReStore and exponentially increased service delivery. She also helped launch an annual girls empowerment conference at Washburn University where more than 170 Topeka girls attend. She later worked as diversity and inclusion officer at what’s now Evergy.

De La Isla has three children, Erick, Cristina, and Lorraine.

