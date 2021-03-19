Advertisement

Shockers lose heartbreaker in ‘First 4’ of NCAA Tournament

Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday(WSU Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team led most of the way, but couldn’t put Drake away and gave up the lead late on the way to a heartbreaking, 53-52 loss in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Shockers’ season ends with a final record of 16-6.

An Alterique Gilbert 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the front of the rim and Drake, the fellow No. 11 seed out of Wichita State’s former Missouri Valley Conference, advances to play No. 6 seed USC on Saturday.

The Shockers twice built leads to as much as 11 points. The second coming with 11:22 left in the game. Drake chipped away and took its first lead since early in the first half at 46-45 with 4:16 left to play.

In the first half, Wichita State led 21-10 through about 15 minutes before letting Drake back into it on a half-ending 10-0 run. The Shockers reestablished control in the second half, but couldn’t sustain it.

Junior forward Morris Udeze led the Shockers with 22 points. Wichita State leading scorer and American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year Tyson Etienne,, a sophomore guard, struggled to find his shot, only making a free throw for one point, about 16 below his season average.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Emporia State sprinter Brandon Rhone rounds the corner at the Washburn Invitational.
ESU returns to the Indoor Track and Field Championship a year after COVID-19
Emporia State held the ESU Invitational Friday, March 19th, 2021.
Emporia State track cherishes chance to compete
Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon celebrates after a teammate's basket during the first half of an...
Gordon, Williams transfer from K-State
Steve Henry
Emporia mourns passing of former football player
The Seaman Vikings returned to the baseball diamond in anticipation of the new season.
Seaman returns to the diamond, preparing for baseball’s return