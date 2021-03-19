Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to expand mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites

(WVUE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Department of Health has partnered to expand its mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department and Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team continue to work with community partners to increase avenues for eligible residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It said starting in April, SCHD will partner with Fellowship Hi-Crest and Open Arms Ministries to expand mobile clinics and to two more locations on a recurring basis.

SCHD said details for each site are as follows:

  • Fellowship Hi-Crest* – 455 SE Golf Park Blvd Topeka, KS 66605
    • Fridays (starting April 2, 2021) 10:00-11:45am & 1:30-3:30pm o
    • Sign Up: Appointment only. Complete the Fellowship Hi-Crest Mobile Vaccination Clinic Interest Form. Someone will call you to schedule an appointment.
    • 1st Wednesdays (Starting April 7, 2021) 4:00-6:00 pm
    • Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people
    • 2nd Saturdays (Starting April 10, 2021) 9:00-11:00 am
    • Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people
    • 3rd Sundays (Starting April 18, 2021) 12:30pm-3:30pm
    • Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people
    • All Fellowship Hi-Crest COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics will be offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
  • Healthy Shawnee County Open Arms Ministries** – 2401 SE 11th Topeka, KS 66607
    • Tuesdays (starting April 6, 2021) – Prime Doses from 3:00-5:30 pm
    • Sign-up: Appointment Only. Call Tina Carter 720-300-0029, Janette Mitchell 785-221-6706 or Felecia Cunningham 904-333-9587
    • Tuesdays (Starting April 27, 2021) – Prime and Boost Doses from 1:00-6:00 pm
    • Sign-Up: Appointment Only. Call Tina Carter 720-300-0029, Janette Mitchell 785-221-6706 or Felecia Cunningham 904-333-9587
    • Boost doses will be scheduled at the initial Prime Dose clinic **All Open Arms Ministries COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

