Shawnee Co. to expand mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Department of Health has partnered to expand its mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department and Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Response and Recovery Team continue to work with community partners to increase avenues for eligible residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It said starting in April, SCHD will partner with Fellowship Hi-Crest and Open Arms Ministries to expand mobile clinics and to two more locations on a recurring basis.

SCHD said details for each site are as follows:

Fellowship Hi-Crest* – 455 SE Golf Park Blvd Topeka, KS 66605 Fridays (starting April 2, 2021) 10:00-11:45am & 1:30-3:30pm o Sign Up: Appointment only. Complete the Fellowship Hi-Crest Mobile Vaccination Clinic Interest Form. Someone will call you to schedule an appointment. 1st Wednesdays (Starting April 7, 2021) 4:00-6:00 pm Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people 2nd Saturdays (Starting April 10, 2021) 9:00-11:00 am Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people 3rd Sundays (Starting April 18, 2021) 12:30pm-3:30pm Sign-up: Walk-ups! First 100 people All Fellowship Hi-Crest COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics will be offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Healthy Shawnee County Open Arms Ministries** – 2401 SE 11th Topeka, KS 66607 Tuesdays (starting April 6, 2021) – Prime Doses from 3:00-5:30 pm Sign-up: Appointment Only. Call Tina Carter 720-300-0029, Janette Mitchell 785-221-6706 or Felecia Cunningham 904-333-9587 Tuesdays (Starting April 27, 2021) – Prime and Boost Doses from 1:00-6:00 pm Sign-Up: Appointment Only. Call Tina Carter 720-300-0029, Janette Mitchell 785-221-6706 or Felecia Cunningham 904-333-9587 Boost doses will be scheduled at the initial Prime Dose clinic **All Open Arms Ministries COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.



