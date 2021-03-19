Seaman returns to the diamond, preparing for baseball’s return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s finally time to play ball.

“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to I know that not only me but the coaches the players we’re all looking forward to getting out here and getting started.” Trent Oliva, Seaman baseball coach, said.

Seaman’s waited a long time to return to the diamond. The reigning 5A champs, like everyone else, lost a season due to COVID.

“Felt weird sitting at home in the spring last year so it feels good to be out here and getting some things back to normal.” Micah Kobuszewski, Seaman senior outfielder, said.

After losing one opportunity, this year even more special.

“This will be my first year getting last year taken away and it means a lot to be able to play with the guys I know and the guys I’m close with.” Kolden Howerton, Seaman senior outfielder, said.

Also making a return to the Seaman baseball field is new head baseball coach Trent Oliva.

“I don’t think it really has quite sunken all the way it probably won’t for a while,” Oliva said. “Maybe that first game night or so. I am enjoying the heck out of it and feel very fortunate to be out here.”

Coach Oliva spent over a decade as an assistant on the Vikings baseball staff. As a man who helped win state titles, He’s well aware of the expectations set for Seaman baseball.

“The cliché is names change but the expectations don’t,’ Oliva said. “And I know that follow suit here. The demands are going to be the same what we expect out of them the responsibilities we’re going to put on them aren’t going to change and hopefully the same will follow through for success.”

That expectation transcends to the players. They know the goal is another championship.

“Everybody out here wants to win just as bad as anybody else even more.” Howerton said.

Everything still the same we’re just trying to be the best we can got a state championship

Championship the last year we got to play. That’s the goal.” Kobuszewski said.

