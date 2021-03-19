Seaman High School Principal steps down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Principal at Seaman High School has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.

USD 345 says Seman High School Principal Mike Monoghan announced his resignation to his staff, effective at the end of the school year. It said the position has been posted in its job listing website, as well as the KASB, USAKansas and Kansas Teaching Job websites.

“We are thankful for Mr. Monaghan’s unwavering dedication to our students and staff and wish him well in his future plans,” said Dr. Steve Noble, USD 345 Superintendent.

Monoghan said he served the district for 7 years and previously served at Hayden Catholic High School for 7 years, which he believes is the perfect amount of time to positively impact change in a school.

“I am humbled to have served as a building leader in the Seaman district for the past 7 years and previously at Hayden Catholic High School for 7 years, which is the perfect amount of time to positively impact change,” said Monoghan. “We are blessed to have great students who are buying-in and working hard to achieve success in the classroom, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Our families and community support and value education and Christian values. They know that education is the great equalizer in this life and their children are leaving well-prepared academically and socially for post-secondary success and careers. Our students are blessed to have exceptional teachers who are experts in their field and truly care about their students.”

Monoghan said he plans to pursue other opportunities and interests.

“With the help of many great people in this district, I have successfully implemented many program enhancements, school safety initiatives, and facility improvement,” said Monoghan. “Having met those goals, I plan to pursue other opportunities and interests.”

