Rise in gasoline prices slows a bit this week

Unleaded fuel on Friday morning was going for $2.69 per gallon at the Dillons gas station at...
Unleaded fuel on Friday morning was going for $2.69 per gallon at the Dillons gas station at 800 N.W. 25th. Prices have held nearly steady this week after jumping 29 cents over the past month in Kansas, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices, which have been on the upswing for the past few months, held nearly steady this past week.

According to AAA, the average price-per-gallon in Kansas on Friday was $2.68, which was the same as Thursday and two cents higher than the $2.66 from a week ago.

The prices have risen 29 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Kansas is 73 cents higher than a year ago, when a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $1.95.

Though gas is more expensive than it was a month ago -- and a year ago -- the average price in Kansas is still 20 cents below the national average of $2.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices for unleaded fuel Friday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.48 to $2.75 per gallon.

