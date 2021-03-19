Rise in gasoline prices slows a bit this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices, which have been on the upswing for the past few months, held nearly steady this past week.

According to AAA, the average price-per-gallon in Kansas on Friday was $2.68, which was the same as Thursday and two cents higher than the $2.66 from a week ago.

The prices have risen 29 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Kansas is 73 cents higher than a year ago, when a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $1.95.

Though gas is more expensive than it was a month ago -- and a year ago -- the average price in Kansas is still 20 cents below the national average of $2.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices for unleaded fuel Friday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.48 to $2.75 per gallon.

