Riley County police investigating sex crime in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a sex crime that occurred this week in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy and criminal restraint around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

Officers listed an 18-year-old male as the victim and a 24-year-old male who is known to him as the suspect.

Riley County police officials said that because of the nature of this crime, additional information won’t be released.

