Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain Management plan update provided to local officials

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Elected officials from the City of Manhattan, and Riley and Pottawatomie counties met Thursday afternoon, for an update on the Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain Management plan.

The goal of the plan is to find ways to protect resident’s property and lives from flash floods that occur along the Wildcat Creek watershed.

Previously community members have been asked for feedback on what would be beneficial to help residents be better prepared in flash flooding situations.

Some residents near Keats have pointed out that the current warning system does not provide enough notice, as the warning is initiated after high water is detected at a monitor downstream within Manhattan city limits.

“I agree with those folks that live in that area, if we can get a stream gauge up north of them on Wildcat Creek, to provide Emergency Management folks, a better warning system for them, that would be huge for the Keats area.” City of Manhattan, Assistant Director of Community Development, Chad Bunger says.

The planning team is continuing to work on where a new stream monitor should go and where funding would come from.

