Advertisement

Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain Management plan update provided to local officials

Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain management plan
Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain management plan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Elected officials from the City of Manhattan, and Riley and Pottawatomie counties met Thursday afternoon, for an update on the Resilient Wildcat Creek Floodplain Management plan.

The goal of the plan is to find ways to protect resident’s property and lives from flash floods that occur along the Wildcat Creek watershed.

Previously community members have been asked for feedback on what would be beneficial to help residents be better prepared in flash flooding situations.

Some residents near Keats have pointed out that the current warning system does not provide enough notice, as the warning is initiated after high water is detected at a monitor downstream within Manhattan city limits.

“I agree with those folks that live in that area, if we can get a stream gauge up north of them on Wildcat Creek, to provide Emergency Management folks, a better warning system for them, that would be huge for the Keats area.” City of Manhattan, Assistant Director of Community Development, Chad Bunger says.

The planning team is continuing to work on where a new stream monitor should go and where funding would come from.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development
Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.
Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum
Deal says city would report officer resigned voluntarily