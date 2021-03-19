Police identify man who was arrested after fleeing from crash into nearby Shunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified a man who was arrested after fleeing on foot from a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in southwest Topeka and hiding in a nearby creek.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker identified the arrested man as Aramis Albert Joseph Perez, 30, of Topeka.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the east side of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

Three vehicles sustained damage in the crash, which closed the eastbound lanes of S.W. 29th east of Fairlawn for more than an hour.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision.

Police said a man, later identified as Perez, fled on foot from the crash scene.

Perez was located a short time later in the Shunganunga Creek near S.W. 28th and Fairlawn, about two blocks north of the crash scene.

After he was taken into custody, Perez was transported to a local hospital to be checked out for possible exposure after being in the Shunganunga Creek, Spiker said.

Perez was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to jail records, Perez was booked in connection with possession of marijuana; possession of opiate, opium, narcotics or certain simulants; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with a suspended license; failure to stop at an accident; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

No bond had been set for Perez as of Friday morning.

