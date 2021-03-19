One year without jury trials: Shawnee Co. faces challenges, makes changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week marks one year since Shawnee County last had a jury trial. The pandemic-related suspension has created a backlog that has judges, attorneys, defendants, and victims in limbo.

“This disruption is going to be the challenge of my career,” Shawnee Co. 3rd Judicial District Chief Judge Richard Anderson said. “Ordinarily, each felony judge would have about 150 predisposition cases, meaning pending for trial. Now, each of them has 300 cases.”

As for how he’ll catch up, Anderson replied, “One case at a time.”

It’s not just the judges. The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office typically files about 2,700 adult criminal cases a year. In 2019, 95 percent were resolved. In 2020, it dropped to 56 percent.

DA Mike Kagay said his team of prosecutors continues to be progressive about working to resolve cases without going to trial, but it’s often the deadline of a trial date that spurs defendants to action.

“Some cases get resolved early. Some cases only ever get resolved in the shadow of a jury trial,” he said.

Kagay says his office carried 1,200 cases into 2021, and more come in every day. He says it won’t only strain resources, but also victims and witnesses.

“To ask someone to come in a year, two years, three years maybe, to revisit the trauma that brought them here in the first place is difficult thing to do,” he said. “Memories tend to dissipate over time, things become cloudy. The farther this goes, the murkier it becomes.”

Also caught in the backlog are the people accused of crimes.

“We have been running at maximum capacity for quite a long time,” said Maban Wright, deputy public defender for Shawnee County’s 3rd Judicial District.

Wright says, as cases have backed up, they’ve had to contract out more cases to private attorneys, which comes at a higher cost to taxpayers. She says they’ve worked to ensure people accused of lower level offenses are able to bond out, and not be waiting out these delays behind bars. However, she said it is feasible that some defendants may have had the court portions of their cases resolved and be starting their potential sentences by now.

Wright says most clients understand the situation, noting they don’t want to sacrifice other aspects of their case simply to speed up the timeline to trial.

“Defendants have a right to a speedy trial, (but) they also have the right to a fair trial,” she said. “They have the right to be represented by an attorney, and they have the right to a public trial, a jury that is a fair representation of the community. So when considering whether to wade into a trial, timeliness isn’t the only right.”

Shawnee County is poised to bring the gavel down again. The state approved their 90-page plan to safely resume jury trials. The first are scheduled for April 5th and 12th. Court administrator Lea Dawn Welch said the plan is comprehensive.

“We had to address everything from how we’re going to summons a jury, the questions they’re going to be asked; how sidebars are going to take place, when attorneys want to visit with the judge at the bench during the course of a trial; bathroom breaks; where will the jury deliberate? None of the jury rooms was large enough to accommodate 12 jurors with social distancing,” she said.

The plan includes physical changes. Courtrooms are outfitted with plexiglass barriers. Jurors will be spread out in the jury box or in other areas of the courtroom. “Xs” mark distanced spots on bench seating. Larger jury pools may utilize Ag Hall and Heritage Hall for selection. Plus, at the courthouse door, a screener takes temps and asks health questions.

The court also will utilize more technology. They’ve implemented software to make all exhibits electronic, and each juror will get an iPad, so there’s no passing paper. Plus, people will complete an initial jury questionnaire online, which not only saves a step once it arrives, it also could help a judge excuse some potential jurors without them having to come to the courthouse at all.

“It lessens the amount of time people are in the building,” Welch said. “Anything we can do to reduce the number of people who come into the building is going to be a benefit.”

All told, it’s a $300,000 investment of CARES Act funding. But money can’t buy more days on the calendar.

“My best estimate is we will not be through this pandemic disruption, this tsunami, for two years,” Judge Anderson said.

That’s if all goes as planned. Already, a scheduled November restart was scrubbed by a COVID outbreak at the jail, and a community spike in cases.

Plus, no one knows for certain how all these changes will work in action. Wright says there may be issues with hearing and seeing witnesses that they’ve before had to consider.

“I’m concerned that there are unanticipated issues that I should be advocating for on behalf of my clients, but I don’t know that. We’re in a position where we’re having to learn these things by trial and error. Somebody’s rights will be affected by that,” she said, adding she understands many instances will be unavoidable.

“Everything that you plan for has to change, and you have to make judgments as you go along,” Anderson said.

All are ready to get started. Kagay said he feels he has structured his current staff to be able to handle what promises to be a hectic schedule ahead.

“As I’m sitting here right now, before the storm begins, I feel very confident in the personnel that I have,” he said.

The court is holding a training session this week for attorneys to see how the new procedures will work. The Kansas Senate passed a bill Wednesday suspending speedy trial requirements through May 1, 2023 while courts catch up. The House passed its own version that would go to May 1, 2024.

