Advertisement

Now vaccinated, justices gather privately at Supreme Court

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is returning to a little bit of normal following a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the justices met in person Friday for a regularly scheduled private conference, court spokesperson Kathy Arberg said. The justices have been holding conferences by phone since the court closed to the public in March of last year. Before Friday, the justices last met in person for a private conference on March 6, 2020.

All nine of the justices are vaccinated and the gathering was in keeping with recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about indoor gatherings for people who have been fully vaccinated, Arberg said.

The CDC said earlier this month that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Some justices participated remotely in Friday’s conference, but the court did not say whom or why.

Chief Justice John Roberts has said that one thing he was looking forward to when in-person meetings resumed was getting back to the the court’s tradition of shaking hands. Since the late 19th century, the justices have exchanged handshakes with each of their colleagues when they meet in person for private conferences and before arguments.

Still, the court is not ready to completely get back to business as usual. The court also announced Friday that the justices would continue to hear arguments in cases by phone through April. The court is scheduled to hear six cases by phone over the next two weeks and another dozen cases in April.

Since the justices heard their first arguments by phone last year in May the court has heard nearly 50 arguments, and more than 100 attorneys have argued by phone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development
Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.
Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum