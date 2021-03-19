New proposal can strip Manhattan and Lawrence of their Metropolitan status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the new proposal--the city at the core of a metropolitan area must have at least 100,000 people.

That’s double the 50,000 thresholds that have been in place for 70 years.

Little Apple leaders say removing Manhattan’s status as a metropolitan statistical area could impact the city in the long run.

“If Manhattan lost its MSA status that has the potential to affect federal funding and impact our economic developments as well as showcasing our town to people around the world,” said Daryn Soldan.

Losing federal funding - could mean losing some community projects.

“Access to federal grant dollars to federal program dollars any of those things when you’re looking at a community or region when in our cases like our counties or economic development--from a business recruitment standpoint we want to present manhattan as an MSA we are 135,000 strong located an hour and a half to two hours west of Kansas City as you are presenting a region to a community to folks they may be from New York they may be from Australia and any place around the world and as economic development prospect we wouldn’t want to lose that MSA designation when you are on that list there are larger areas and you never want the opportunity to have a prospect to check you off of the list or eliminate you from a project because you aren’t hitting a requirement,” he said.

Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall oppose a plan changing the population threshold to be considered a metropolitan area from 50,000 to 100,000.

In a statement, it said, “There are winners and losers when you change these designations”.

“I appreciate the Senators Moran and Marshall are showing support on our viewpoint which is we wish to retain our designation,” said Soldan.

No final decision has been made just yet--we will follow the story as it continues.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.