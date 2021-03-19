Advertisement

Multiple police units respond to home in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple police officers were responding late Friday morning to a residence in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

At least seven police units were at a house at 1219 N.E. Kellam.

A police K-9 unit arrived on the scene around 11:25 a.m. and quickly went to the alley behind the residence, on the west side of Kellam.

Three police cruisers arrived on the scene a short time later, around 11:30 a.m. Two of those cruisers had their lights and sirens activated as they neared the residence.

For about an hour, officers could be seen around the outside of the house, as well as coming out the front door. However, they didn’t appear to have taken anyone in custody when they cleared the scene around 12:23 p.m. Friday.

An individual who was in the neighborhood told 13 NEWS that he saw a police car outside the residence on Thursday night.

Police officials said only that officers were on the scene as part of an ongoing investigation.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

