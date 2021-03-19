Advertisement

Man in custody for electronic solicitation of minor

William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.
William Brown was arrested for electronic solicitation of a minor.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody for the sexual solicitation of a child.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges after an investigation of electronic solicitation of a child.

On March 15, the Sheriff’s Office said it got information about the online solicitation of a child by an adult man. It said on Friday, just after 3 p.m., detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested a man that attempted to coerce a person, whom he thought to be a 15-year-old girl, to engage in sexual acts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, William L. Brown III, 50, of Topeka, arrived in an undisclosed location and was taken into custody. It said Brown was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and charged with electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development
Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.
Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum
Deal says city would report officer resigned voluntarily