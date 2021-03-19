Man in custody for electronic solicitation of minor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody for the sexual solicitation of a child.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges after an investigation of electronic solicitation of a child.

On March 15, the Sheriff’s Office said it got information about the online solicitation of a child by an adult man. It said on Friday, just after 3 p.m., detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested a man that attempted to coerce a person, whom he thought to be a 15-year-old girl, to engage in sexual acts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, William L. Brown III, 50, of Topeka, arrived in an undisclosed location and was taken into custody. It said Brown was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and charged with electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

