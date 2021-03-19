Locals named to Ingrams ‘50 Kansans you should know’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of locals have been named to Ingram’s “50 Kansans you should know.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership says in its March 2021 publication, Ingram Magazine named GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik among its list of “50 Kansans you should know.” It sid the Kansas City-based business publication’s annual list spotlights Kansas’ highly accomplished residents that make big contributions to their state, communities and businesses.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by such a reputable publication as Ingram’s,” said Pivarnik. “These accomplishments were made on behalf of the community I serve, and I hope that is reflected in this merit.”

Other locals named to the list include:

Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Richard Felts, Kansas Farm Bureau, Manhattan

Sunee Mickle, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, LMH Health, Lawrence

Doug Wareham, Kansas Bankers Assoc.

