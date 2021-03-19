Leavenworth VA Medical Center holding walk-in COVID vaccine clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System will be hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for veterans of all ages enrolled in VA Health Care.

The clinics will be held on Saturday, March 20 from 8 am to 2 pm on the second floor of the Leavenworth VA Medical Center and from March 22-24 from 9 am to 2:30 pm at the VA Contracting Office. Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

