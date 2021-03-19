KDOL stops 6.29 million bots, fraudulent unemployment attempts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOL reports that 6.29 million bots or fraudulent attempts were stopped as of March 16.

The Kanas Department of Labor says it has updated its weekly FAQ, issued the January Labor Report and is reviewing the American Rescue Plan Extensions.

As of March 16, KDOL said about 163,500 claimants attempted authentication for unemployment benefits and about 33,500 were waiting for action and about 81,000 users were approved. It said 48,500 claimants would need to resubmit their authentication and about 335 experienced an error.

According to KDOL, about 6.29 million bots and fraudulent login attempts were stopped. It said about 11,400 accounts were deactivated after being confirmed fraudulent.

KDOL said about 19,029 claims are under review for PUA and 13,445 of those are in the verification process and have been for over 21 days, which is when a claim is considered backlogged. It said for the week of March 13, there were over 16,900 claims for PUA, over 13,000 claims for PEUC and over 20,235 claims for regular unemployment.

As of March 13, KDOL said regular unemployment insurance payments totaled over $7.4 million. It said federal program payments totaled over $35 million.

According to KDOL, its call center received 253,434 unique calls during the week of March 8. It said it has paid out over 4.1 million weekly claims that total over $2.7 billion since March 15, 2020.

