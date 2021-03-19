Advertisement

Jackson Co. deputies arrest Lawrence pair on drug charges

Daniel Willits (Left), Misty Napier (Right)
Daniel Willits (Left), Misty Napier (Right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Lawrence residents were arrested Thursday night on drug and weapon charges in Jackson Co.

Sheriff Tim morse says deputies stopped 44-year-old Daniel Willits for a traffic infraction around 2 a.m. near 254th and Hwy 75. Narcotics were found upon further investigation.

Willits was booked for possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm as a felon, and illegal use of weapons. The passenger, 24-year-old Misty Napier was arrested for meth possession.

