Gordon, Williams transfer from K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Wildcats have now chosen to transfer from K-State since the end of the 2020-21 season.

K-State announced today sophomore DaJuan Gordon and junior Rudi Williams will both enter the transfer portal.

Antonio Gordon announced his decision to transfer earlier this week.

DaJuan Gordon played in 57 games with 33 starts in his two years at K-State, averaging 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. This past season, he started 22 of 25 games, averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28.5 minutes of action.

“After several conversations with DaJuan and his family following the season, he informed me of his decision,” head coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. “Although DaJuan has played significant minutes and started most games the past two seasons, he indicated his desire to have a larger role offensively. Obviously, we are disappointed with his decision, but we wish him the best in basketball and life.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity at Kansas State,” DaJuan Gordon said on Twitter Friday. “I want to thank all members of the athletic program, Coach Weber and the rest of the coaching staff (Coach Korn included) and the tremendous fans you guys kept me pushing. Lastly all of my teammates current and last year, gained brothers for life. With discussion with my family, we think it’s best for me to look for a new opportunity. Thank you for everything Kansas State.”

Williams played in 27 games with 4 starts in his sole season with the Wildcats, averaging 4.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting, along with 2.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.

“We recruited and signed Rudi during the early part of the (COVID-19) pandemic without him even visiting campus and getting a feeling for our program, so this gives him the opportunity to evaluate what type of school will be best for him moving forward. We wish him well,” Weber said.

K-State finished the season 9-20, winning four of their last six contests.

“These are two quality young men and I appreciate their hard work and contributions to our program during their time here,” Weber said.

