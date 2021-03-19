Geary Co. moving into Phases 3 & 4 for COVID vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County will be moving into phases three and four for COVID-19 vaccination, the county announced on Friday.

Phases three and four include anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. This includes but is not limited to cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, obesity and respiratory disease. Critical workers including agricultural and food workers, bank tellers, transportation workers and couriers are also included.

Individuals who qualify for phases one through four can sign up online on the Geary County Health Department’s Facebook page or on the county’s website.

Free COVID testing is available in Geary County Monday through Saturday at the old VA Clinic on Southwind Dr. across from Walmart.

