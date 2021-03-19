Fundraiser planned for Rossville man battling ALS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community leaders in Rossville hope a little “color” will boost the spirits of one of their own battling a rare neurological disease.

A Color Walk/Run and Auction will take place Saturday at Rossville Grade School.

Proceeds from the event will help cover mounting medical expenses for Rossville native Cody Lambotte, a former Kaw Valley USD 321 PE teacher, wrestling coach, and football coach.

Day-of registration for the Color Walk/Run will begin at 12 p.m., with the event starting at 1 p.m.

Those not participating in the walk/run are welcome to bid on multiple items in the silent auction. Lunch will also be available for purchase.

For more information, or to pre-register for the walk, contact:

Mallory & Kyle Hammer at 785-249-7364

Scott & Cathy Hammer at 785-249-0811

or John & Cindi Mitchell at 785-220-4019

The entry fee for the Color Walk/Run is $25, and a t-shirt will be provided with each registration (while supplies last).

