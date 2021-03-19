Friday forecast: A pleasant end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s through Sunday before rain returns to begin the work week.

Quiet weather will continue through Sunday where the only question is how much clouds we’ll have on Sunday. You may also notice the breezy and windy conditions from the 8 day. In general where you see the breezy conditions, gusts will be around 20-25 mph however on Sunday where it is windy, gusts will be closer to 30 to even 35 mph.

Early next week is the next storm system however there does remain some uncertainty on when rain moves in and when it moves out. The chance of rain is highest where it will be widespread Monday afternoon into Monday night and generally speaking 1.0″-2.50″ will fall across northeast Kansas. Unlike the storm systems this past week where the higher rainfall totals were south of I-70, this storm system is leaning toward north-central KS getting the higher rainfall totals which would be good news to even it out a bit on our rainfall distribution.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A much warmer start in the 40s will lead to a warmer afternoon. How much cloud cover will determine how warm it will be. The more clouds there are, highs will be closer to the mid 60s just a few degrees warmer than Saturday. If there’s more sun, highs near 70° may even be possible. Gusts will be 30-35 mph out of the south.

Highest chance of rain Sunday night is west of HWY 75 before overspreading eastward Monday morning. This will lead to widespread rain by Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. The uncertainty is Tuesday afternoon and how widespread rain will be. Whenever the storm system leaves the area dry I did take the rain chance out for the second half of the week as models are trending drier. Leaning toward Friday night into Saturday being the next storm system to affect the area after the early week system.

Taking Action:

Tonight will drop below freezing for most areas

Rain is likely Monday with uncertainty on how long rain will last on Tuesday. At this time the threat for t-storms is very low so locally heavy rainfall leading to river flooding would be the highest concern.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.