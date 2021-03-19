Advertisement

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a fatal hit and run on I-70 on Thursday morning has been identified.

Lt. Col. Terrance Kelley says Fort Riley has identified Private Bennet Trotter as the victim of a hit and run on I-70 on Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Col. Kelley, Private Trotter had been a soldier of the First Infantry Division since October of 2020.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pvt. Trotter. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Kaine, Trotter’s battalion commander.

The incident is still under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

