Firefighters respond to structure fire on Tecumseh Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire near the 3600 block of Tecumseh Rd.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that crews were on scene as of 10:45 p.m.

Crews on scene were able to contain the fire. They told 13 NEWS that a fire occurred at the residence on Tuesday, and they believe this fire rekindled from that. They say no one was at the home at the time of the fire.

