Firefighters respond to structure fire on Tecumseh Rd.

Structure fire on Tecumseh Rd.
Structure fire on Tecumseh Rd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire near the 3600 block of Tecumseh Rd.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirmed that crews were on scene as of 10:45 p.m.

Crews on scene were able to contain the fire. They told 13 NEWS that a fire occurred at the residence on Tuesday, and they believe this fire rekindled from that. They say no one was at the home at the time of the fire.

13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

