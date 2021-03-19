Advertisement

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an...
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. At least one man died after a gas explosion in an apartment building Russian Emergency Situations officials said.(AP Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say an explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more.

They said the blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning.

It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Authorities report that two adults and a child were found dead, while four more people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Riley identifies victim of I-70 hit and run
The Seaman High School Principal has resigned, effective at the end of the school year.
Seaman High School Principal steps down
Topeka Mayor will not seek re-election
Claude Kearse is facing charges for a 2019 cold case.
Shawnee Co. DA presses charges against suspect in cold case
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Latest News

Chad Ropar was taken into custody in Osage Co. for electronic solicitation of a child.
Topeka man in custody for online solicitation of a child
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Gov. Kelly to improve Kansas Workforce Development
Fort Riley has competed renovations to its 1st Infantry Division Museum.
Ft. Riley renovates historic 1st Infantry Division Museum