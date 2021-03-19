Evergy to host financial assistance Facebook Live event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy will host a Facebook Live to discuss financial assistance on Monday.

Evergy says with some residents struggling to manage bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wants to ensure customers know about bill payment assistance programs in Kansas and Missouri, which include LIEAP and LIHEAP. It said it will host a Facebook Live on Monday, March 22, at 3 p.m. to discuss the financial assistance options for customers.

According to Evergy, representatives from its Customer Affairs will give insight on eligibility requirements, how to sign up and new information about rental assistance programs in both states to help with rent and energy bills.

Evergy said Kansas is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and has also extended the deadline to sign up to Friday, May 28. Additionally, it said the combined gross income of everyone that lives at the same address has increased to 150% of the federal poverty level. It said this means that a traditional family of four must have an annual household income below $39,300. It said in 201, customers got an average of $600 in financial relief.

Evergy said a replay of its Live event will be available just after the event concludes on its Facebook page.

To watch the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.