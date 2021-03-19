Advertisement

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet to donate $1,000 to charity every week for 25 weeks

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka car dealership is bringing back a charitable program it first introduced about five years ago.

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet is giving away $1,000 to a charity each week, for 25 weeks. The dealership held a similar donation event in 2016 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Visitors can fill out a slip with the name of the charitable organization of their choice. Every Friday starting March 26, Bozarth will randomly draw two slips, and donate $500 to each of the chosen charities.

Charities and nonprofits have been “hit hard” by the pandemic, Bozart President Chris Spargo said. The Bozarth team saw this impact and decided to help out, with the help of the community.

No purchase is necessary to fill out a form for the drawing, and everyone is welcome to enter.

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet is located at 3731 SW Topeka Blvd.

