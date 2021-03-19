Advertisement

Blake Bell back with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Blake Bell is back with the Kansas Chiefs. The tight end signed in a one-year deal with the organization.

Bell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He went on to score his first NFL touchdown on January 12, 2020, with an eight-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s AFC Divisional Playoff win over the Houston Texans. The team went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Bell spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys where he logged 11 catches for 110 yards in 16 games. He is a Wichita native who played quarterback at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.

