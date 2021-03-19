Advertisement

3 in custody after Thursday night traffic stop

Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.
Kyle Cameron, Jirale Lake and Jody Lewis-Hernandez were arrested during a traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in custody after a Thursday night traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has a 33-year-old female, a 34-year-old male and a 37-year-old female in custody after a traffic stop late Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said on March 18, just before 9:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white 2000 Lincoln Navigator in the 500 block of SE Jefferson St. It said during the investigation it arrested the drive, Kyle Cameron, 34, of Topeka, on multiple warrants and charged for driving without a license. It said a passenger, Jirale Lake, 3, of Topeka, was arrested for Topeka bench warrants and the other passenger, Jode Lewis-Hernandez, 37, of Topeka was arrested and charged for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cameron, Lake and Lewis-Hernandez were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. It said the incident is still under investigation.

