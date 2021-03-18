Topeka sees dramatic increase in suicides, Valeo CEO shares thoughts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department posted about the number of suicides compared to last year on Thursday, saying there was 140% increase.

TPD said in the tweet (seen below) that the suicide rate for the city has seen a 140% increase in the first quarter of 2021.

In January 2020, there were two deaths by suicide. January 2021 had two.

In Feb. 2020, there were zero. In Feb. 2021, there were three.

In March 2020, there were three. In March 2021, there were seven. Bringing the total to 12. TPD said the trend is concerning and it wants to help those who have thoughts of suicide.

We reached out to CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Center in Topeka, Bill Persinger, about his thoughts and what he is hearing from his staff.

“Picking up that phone, or getting in the car, driving over there, maybe you have a family member bring you over to the building is a big step but once you decide that you are going to talk to somebody about your problems and you’re just talking to another human being,” he said.

He said one life gone, is already too many and wants people to get the help they need. He’s hearing people are facing problems that are more acute and dramatic now, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Kansans handling unemployment claim struggles.

He said the pandemic also has increased awareness of mental health and addictions, and the importance of getting help early from trained and licensed professionals.

“Now they have a license, they have training, but they listen, they’re not judgmental, they’re not critical and they’re there to help. It’s a first step we hope folks will take and it’s never too late,” he said.

Valeo’s phone number to call is 785-234-3300.

We have a list available below of other numbers you can call to speak with a health professional or police. If it is an emergency, call 911.

In the first quarter of 2021 there has been a 140% increase in the total number of completed suicides in the City of Topeka in comparison to this time last year. This is a concerning trend. (1 of 2) — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) March 18, 2021

TPD said the trend is concerning and that it wants to help those that have thoughts of suicide. It said there are resources available in Shawnee Co. for those that need help:

Topeka Police Behavioral Health Unit: 911

Valeo Behavioral Health Care

Crisis Line: 785-234-3300

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Family Service & Guidance Center : 785-232-5005

New Beginnings Health Care: 785-233-7138

Washburn University Counseling Services: 785-670-3100

Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition: 785-232-7904

The national suicide prevention hotline number is 800-273-8255.

