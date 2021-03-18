Advertisement

One killed in Emporia fatal accident

(AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Thursday in an Emporia traffic accident Thursday afternoon, according to KVOE.

Emporia Police say 64-year-old Steven Henry was killed after being rear-ended by 23-year-old Devawn Mitchell, who was fleeing police. Mitchell was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. KVOE says he has since been released, and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail for second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

EPD says Mitchell was observed speeding along Commercial St. just before 1:30 p.m. An officer was able to avoid a ram attempt from Mitchell and started pursuit, but called it off before heading into a residential area. A second officer then spotted Mitchell on the west side of town less than an hour later. Officers waited, eventually blocking off the roads in front and behind Mitchell, and placing stop sticks in front of Mitchell’s vehicle.

Mitchell drove over curbs and escaped the area, leading to another brief chase that was then called off.

The collision occurred around 2:40 p.m. on W Sixth St. between Chestnut and Lawrence. EPD says an officer in an unmarked vehicle saw Mitchell speeding along Highway 50 before witnessing a large dust cloud resulting from the wreck. Kansas Highway Patrol says Mitchell struck the rear of Henry’s vehicle, sending it into a power pole off the right side of the street. Mitchell’s vehicle came to a stop in the center of 6th St.

KVOE reports that both sustained heavy damage. A utility pole was shorn off at its base. According to KVOE, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit will lead the investigation.

KVOE reports traffic has resumed as normal.

