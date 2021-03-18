Person found in Shunga Creek taken into custody after fleeing from three-car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning that shut down traffic at a major intersection in southwest Topeka and resulted in one person being taken into custody after fleeing the crash scene on foot and hiding in the nearby Shunganunga Creek, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. on the east side of the intersection of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

A short time after the collision, police took a person into custody about two blocks to the north, near S.W. 28th and Fairlawn, after that individual was reported to have been found in the cold, swirling waters of the Shunganunga Creek.

Police officials said that person had fled from the crash scene.

An American Medical Response ambulance was parked facing south in the center lane at the intersection of S.W. 28th and Fairlawn as officers took the man into custody.

However, a stretcher was empty as it was rolled west across S.W. Fairlawn from Crestview Park, near the Shunganunga Creek.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the man who was taken into custody was transported to a local hospital to be checked out for possible exposure after being in the creek.

It wasn’t immediately known if the man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Meanwhile, as police were taking the person who had fled into custody a couple of blocks to the north, officers continued investigating the crash scene at S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

The three vehicles with damage included a silver Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle, which came to rest on top of a concrete median dividing east and westbound traffic on S.W. 29th; a dark-gray, four-door Subaru Legacy, which was stopped facing west in the left-turn lane of westbound S.W. 29th; and a black, four-door Honda Accord, which went up and over the curb on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Several wreckers were on the scene around 10 a.m. to move the vehicles and get the street reopened to traffic.

Check wibw.com for more details they become available.

