Wednesday forecast: Rain through tomorrow morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, heavy at times, will be the main weather hazard through tomorrow morning. This would lead to flooding especially near rivers and creeks so use caution and if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown.

The overall severe weather threat (hail/wind) is low but not impossible not only this morning but this afternoon as well as storms redevelop. The other hazards of note with this storm system are the strong winds with gusts around 30 mph today, tonight and tomorrow. There’s also a chance for snow mixing in with the rain tonight. As of now impacts are low which means IF there is accumulation it’ll mainly be on grassy surfaces with roads remaining wet as temperatures remain near or above freezing.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rain/t-storms likely through mid-morning. Isolated showers/t-storms meaning many spots dry from 10am-3pm with redevelopment of scattered to widespread rain/t-storms after 3pm. Temperatures may remain steady in north-central KS as colder air moves in earlier in the day (low 40s for highs) while highs may reach the upper 40s to around 50° for areas further southeast. Cloud cover sticking around with no breaks in the cloud cover expected will limit warming and keep steady temperatures for most of the day. Winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely with snow mixing in at times. Up to 0.5″ of snow can’t be ruled out on grassy surfaces in some areas. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds N 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain continues to push off to the east and latest models have most of the area dry by midday with late day sun possible. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N 15-30 mph.

Friday is the pick day of the week with highs in the mid 50s and winds only around 10 mph.

The weekend does warm back up in the 60s however winds will gust 20-30 mph both days. The only uncertainty is how much clouds there will be on Sunday.

The clouds will be in advance of the next storm system set to impact the area bringing rounds of rain Sunday night through Tuesday. This system will not be a cool as the one today and tomorrow so temperatures will remain mild.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for widespread rain is this morning through 10am then again after 3pm. This means isolated to at best scattered rain will exist from 10am-3pm. While there is a risk for hail and strong damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain leading to flooding are the main concerns.

Snow is possible tonight as it mixes with rainfall. Because of surface temperatures remaining above freezing this will limit the impact on roads. At worst the roads may turn slushy but not expected to be icy. There may be some minor accumulation on the grassy surfaces



Hail/wind risk both early this morning then another round this afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

