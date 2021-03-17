Stormont Vail opens more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced Wednesday morning they have opened more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those in Phases 1 and 2.

Eligible Kansans can now schedule an appointment for Thursday, Mar. 18, and Friday, Mar. 19 by visiting the Stormont Vail website.

Stormont Vail said as additional doses are received, more appointment times will become available.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Kansas are:

Phase 1

· Health Care-Associated Workers

· Residents in Long Term Care (LTC), Senior Housing or LTC-Supported Independent Living

· Workers Critical to Pandemic Response

Phase 2A

· Kansas residents aged 65 and over

· LEO/First Responders

· K-12 Faculty and Staff

· Some Congregate Settings (Homeless Shelters, Emergency Shelters, Adult Care Homes and AL/IL not covered in Phase 1)

Phase 2B

· Other Congregate Settings (all remaining congregate settings)

· Other High-Contact Critical Workers as defined by the Shawnee County Health Department

Stormont Vail said the definition of a critical worker is outlined by the Department of Homeland Security.

They describe those workers as anyone that comes into consistent and close contact with a large number of individuals throughout their workday. High-contact workers, by definition, do not have the ability to work from home or easily move to distance themselves from others.

Anyone that needs assistance scheduling an appointment with Stormont Vail can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Line at (785) 270-4786.

