Stormont Vail Events Center sees increased renovation efforts during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coronavirus caused many of the events center’s shows to cancel. It also left more time and money to dedicate toward renovation efforts but it’s also happening as the large space became a mass vaccination site.

Renovations on the Stormont Vail Events Center are just months away from completion.

On Tuesday, Topeka City Council Members heard an update about what the future looks like for the venue.

Since December, the Stormont Vail Events Center has administered more than 37,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

“They are due to run through the end of May inside of the exhibition hall and the county also has a clinic taking place tasking place in Ag hall right now and that is going to be wrapping up at the end of this month. They are going to begin transitioning some of their community based vaccination efforts more towards mobile sites and actually going to the communities to help inoculate those folks,” said the events center general manager, Kellen Seitz.

Amidst the mass vaccination effort, you’ll see construction crews continued work on the forty eight million dollar renovation.

They’re adding amenities to improve patrons experience and expanding floor space nearly 40% to allow for more events.

“It adds a lot of value to us as a management company as there has been a lot of events that have taken place in the exhibition hall and Landon arena. This allows us to truly move those events and strictly identify them to the exhibition hall allowing us to produce additional live entertainment inside of London arena, running concurrently on the same operating days,” said Seitz.

Councilman Spencer Duncan says the Coronavirus has halted many projects, but it has actually has benefited the event center’s renovation efforts. " Because there weren’t events, they have been able to speed up the renovations and actually save dollars and they have put those dollars back into the fan experience to enhance the property. There aren’t many silver linings with COVID but one is sort of the dollars saved and a quicker process in getting that facility up and running.”

As cases numbers decline and vaccine distribution ramps up, the events center is looking for a bright future.

“Right now we’re looking at booking content all the way from late summer all the way to the end of the year. We’re planning for events, pretty large scale events in the October months so we’re very hopeful that we’re out of the health restriction restraint we’re in now, in order to be able to produce that type of content.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.