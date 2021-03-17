Advertisement

Sprinkler system puts out apartment fire in Manhattan

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department said a sprinkler system put out a blaze inside an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to The Links of Manhattan apartment complex at 517 Gatlinburg Way around 3:45 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, they said they could not see any flames or smoke coming from the three-story apartment building outside.

Crews investigated and found a sprinkler system in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment had put out the fire.

Firefighters then searched the apartment and rescued a dog and cat. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The apartment building has 24 units. Investigators estimate a total loss of $20,000 to the building, but only the unit that caught fire was affected.

Manhattan Fire said the cause remains under investigation.

