Single-car crash on Wednesday slows traffic on rain-slickened I-70 in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-car crash during rush-hour on Wednesday slowed traffic on Interstate 70 in west Topeka but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-70, just east of the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

Initial reports indicated a black car hit a guard rail on the rain-slickened roadway and came to rest along the right -- or north -- shoulder of the highway.

American Medical Response ambulance transported one person to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Westbound traffic on I-70 was allowed to proceed through the area as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

