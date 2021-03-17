Advertisement

Riley County jury trials could move into former Manhattan movie theater

Riley County officials are looking at moving jury trials into a building that formerly housed...
Riley County officials are looking at moving jury trials into a building that formerly housed the Seth Childs 12 movie theaters in Manhattan as a result of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Kansas Supreme Court, according to KMAN Radio. Trials would usually take place at the Riley County Courthouse, shown here, which is located at 100 Courthouse Plaza.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury trials in Riley County could soon be coming to a theater near you.

Provided you live in Manhattan, that is.

KMAN Radio reports that Riley County officials are looking at moving jury trials into a building that formerly housed the Seth Childs 12 movie theaters.

The trials could begin as soon as this month, KMAN says.

Riley County officials have reportedly been searching for a third location for jury trials in response to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Kansas Supreme Court, according to KMAN.

The building, at 2610 Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, hasn’t been used as a movie theater since early 2018. A Manhattan church is meeting in the building at present.

Riley County Police Capt. Greg Steere says if jury trials are moved into the former theater, providing security at the building would be a challenge.

“Obviously, when it was designed, it was not designed with security in mind, so that’s going to present some challenges,” Steere said. “The biggest challenge is our court security unit trying to now man a third facility when those trials are happening.”

The court security unit is composed of one sergeant; four security officers; and three security screeners, KMAN said.

The unit is looking to hire two security screeners, KMAN said. It also is seeking funding for another security screener.

