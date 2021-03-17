Riley Co. to begin Phase 3, 4 COVID-19 vaccinations

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries since its Monday report.

Riley County says Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any COVID-positive patients at this time.

The Riley Co. Health Department said it has begun to administer its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Phase 2 of the vaccination process and booster doses to those that were vaccinated on or before Feb. 17.

The County said in accordance with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that it will begin to administer vaccines to residents in Phases 3 and 4 starting the week of March 22. It said if residents would like to be vaccinated they should register with it HERE.

According to the County, it has received 6,073 booster doses and 6,196 primer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The County said WellHealth will still offer saliva-based testing at its 419 Holiday Dr. location in Manhattan every day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 21, except Sundays, holidays and days with severe weather. It said everyone is welcome and appointments are recommended. To make an appointment click HERE.

For more information about COVID-19 in Riley Co., click HERE.

