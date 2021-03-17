Advertisement

Mothers Against Drunk Driving call for investigation into KS senator’s DUI arrest

(WLUC)
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) released a statement Tuesday following the arrest of Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop.

In the statement, MADD said it looks forward to a full and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Suellentrop was arrested just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway, and attempting to run from the police.

“If reports of this dangerous behavior are true, MADD expects this case to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” they continued saying, “Drunk and drugged driving are the leading killers on America’s roads, and there is never any excuse to drive while impaired, especially someone who serves in a position of influence and authority.”

MADD also added they will be watching closely and expect the justice system to treat the case as the violent and preventable crime it is.

