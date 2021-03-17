Manhattan Regional Airport to resume Chicago flights in May

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting May 6, 2021, travelers from Manhattan Regional Airport will be able to fly directly to Chicago.

Following three years of record travel numbers, in 2020, the Manhattan Regional Airport saw a significant decline in the number of passengers, and the airlines reduced the number of flights.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Manhattan Regional Airport posted on their social media an announcement of the return of flights to and from Chicago.

Flights to and from Chicago will include a morning flight departing Manhattan Regional Airport, with a return flight in the evenings from Chicago

“There’s a lot of safety practices that are put in place all across the board, between the airports and airlines, we want to make sure you feel safe to travel and…it’s great to see more flights coming in and more people getting on board.” Manhattan Regional Airport, director, Jesse Romo says.

Flights to and from Chicago can now be booked on the Manhattan Regional Airport website, FlyMHK.com.

