Advertisement

Manhattan Regional Airport to resume Chicago flights in May

American Airlines flight arriving at Manhattan
American Airlines flight arriving at Manhattan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting May 6, 2021, travelers from Manhattan Regional Airport will be able to fly directly to Chicago.

Following three years of record travel numbers, in 2020, the Manhattan Regional Airport saw a significant decline in the number of passengers, and the airlines reduced the number of flights.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Manhattan Regional Airport posted on their social media an announcement of the return of flights to and from Chicago.

Flights to and from Chicago will include a morning flight departing Manhattan Regional Airport, with a return flight in the evenings from Chicago

“There’s a lot of safety practices that are put in place all across the board, between the airports and airlines, we want to make sure you feel safe to travel and…it’s great to see more flights coming in and more people getting on board.” Manhattan Regional Airport, director, Jesse Romo says.

Flights to and from Chicago can now be booked on the Manhattan Regional Airport website, FlyMHK.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate President, Vice President make statement on Suellentrop DUI
The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
SIIL dashboard helps countries be proactive in the fight against COVID-19
K-State helps with global COVID-19 dashboard
Manhattan extends mask mandate to Mid-May
Milk and Honey
Milk and Honey Anniversary