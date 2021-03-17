Advertisement

Manhattan extends mask mandate to Mid-May

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will still be required in Manhattan through Mid-May.

The Manhattan City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night to extend the city’s mask mandate to May 16.

The Riley Co. Health eased most COVID-19 precautions as March began, with the county’s mask protocol as one of the only measures to remain.

