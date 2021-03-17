Manhattan extends mask mandate to Mid-May

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will still be required in Manhattan through Mid-May.

The Manhattan City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night to extend the city’s mask mandate to May 16.

Item D on tonight's City Commission Agenda: Approved 4 to 1

Approve an ordinance amending Section 22-73 of the City Code extending the term of the face mask ordinance requirements to 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2021. — City of Manhattan (@cityofmhk) March 17, 2021

The Riley Co. Health eased most COVID-19 precautions as March began, with the county’s mask protocol as one of the only measures to remain.

