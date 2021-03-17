Advertisement

Kansas Legislature reaches compromise over Kansas Emergency Act

Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.
Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.(KWCH)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate joined the House in approving a compromise to rewrite the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

The bill extends the state’s current disaster declaration for COVID-19 to May 28. It also places checks and balances at the state and local levels, according to Representative Fred Patton, who helped negotiate the measure.

Among them, it gives the Legislative Coordinating Council the ability to revoke executive orders from the governor when the full legislature is not in session. Currently, only the full legislature can do so.

