Advertisement

K-State helps with global COVID-19 dashboard

SIIL dashboard helps countries be proactive in the fight against COVID-19
SIIL dashboard helps countries be proactive in the fight against COVID-19(WIBW)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new global COVID-19 surveillance dashboard has been developed with partial funding through the United States Agency for International Development’s Feed the Future Program is hosted at K-State.

This new dashboard was created by the Northwestern University research team, led by Professor Lori Post.

The Research team collects COVID19 data, using speed and acceleration of the spread of COVID-19 to determine where new hotspots will occur.

Being able to notify government and healthcare officials of the potential hotspot allows them to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19 instead of reacting.

“If you’re infected, you will not be able to do work in the farms so your productivity will be going down, and then moreover in developing countries it has caused significant impact on the availability of the labor.” Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab, Director, P.V. Vara Prasad says.

Many countries are still struggling with food insecurity due to the spread of COVID-19 impacting the availability of people within the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate President, Vice President make statement on Suellentrop DUI
The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
American Airlines flight arriving at Manhattan
Manhattan Regional Airport to resume Chicago flights in May
Manhattan extends mask mandate to Mid-May
Milk and Honey
Milk and Honey Anniversary