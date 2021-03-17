K-State helps with global COVID-19 dashboard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new global COVID-19 surveillance dashboard has been developed with partial funding through the United States Agency for International Development’s Feed the Future Program is hosted at K-State.

This new dashboard was created by the Northwestern University research team, led by Professor Lori Post.

The Research team collects COVID19 data, using speed and acceleration of the spread of COVID-19 to determine where new hotspots will occur.

Being able to notify government and healthcare officials of the potential hotspot allows them to be proactive in the fight against COVID-19 instead of reacting.

“If you’re infected, you will not be able to do work in the farms so your productivity will be going down, and then moreover in developing countries it has caused significant impact on the availability of the labor.” Sustainable Intensification Innovation Lab, Director, P.V. Vara Prasad says.

Many countries are still struggling with food insecurity due to the spread of COVID-19 impacting the availability of people within the workforce.

