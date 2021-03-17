Advertisement

Crews respond to blaze at meat processing plant in Clay Center Tuesday night

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A meat processing plant in Clay Center caught fire late Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at Clay Center Locker Plant, near Highway 15, around 11:30 p.m.

The highway was closed Tuesday night as crews worked to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, we’ll post more details as they become available.

